Bhubaneswar: The authorities have made all arrangements for a smooth Maha Shivratri (Jagar Yatra) festival at Lingaraj temple in the Odisha capital here on February 15 (Sunday).

The temple administration has also finalised the schedule for the performance of rituals at the 11th century shrine on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

As per the schedule, the Mangala Alati and Abakash rituals of Lord Lingaraj will be performed between 3 am and 3.30 am on Sunday. The Rosa Homa ritual is scheduled to be held at 6.30 am.

The devotees will be allowed to offer prayers before the presiding deity during the Sahanamela Darshan from 3 am to 11 am.

Rituals like Chhamu Pariskar, Mahasnana Besa, Surya Puja, Dhoopa and Bhogamandap will be completed by 3.45pm. The evening rituals of Lord Lingaraj and other subsidiary deities are scheduled to be completed by 7 pm.

The priests of the temple will perform Majana, Besa, Jatra Puja and Bedha rituals between 8.10 pm and 8.55 pm. The Mahadeepa will be placed atop the temple at 10 pm, said the temple administration today.

According to the officials, the priests will perform Chari Prahar Puja, Harihar Bheta, Bada Singhar and Pahuda rituals by 5 am on February 16 (Monday).

Thousands of devotees, including many dignitaries, will throng the shrine to offer prayers before Lord Lingaraj during the festival.

Similarly, all arrangements are in place at Dhabaleswar temple in Cuttack district, Lokanath temple in Puri and Mahadev Chandrasekhar temple at Kapilash in Dhenkanal for the festival.

Priests will place Mahadeepa atop Dhabaleswar temple at 1 am while the authorities of Loknath temple have finalized to perform the ritual at 4 am.