Bhubaneswar: Ekamra Sanskrutika Prakashani, a cultural outfit, will organise a series of events during the celebration of Maha Shivratri at Lingaraj Temple in the Odisha capital here on February 26.

The outfit has invited renowned singers Anuradha Paudwal and Usha Uthup to perform at a devotional song programme on the occasion. Several other popular singers including Kumar Sanjay, Abhijeet Ghoshal, Madhusmita Paul and Manmath Mishra are also scheduled to perform at the event.

Ekamra Sanskrutika Prakashani will hold events like Ram Charita Manas, Veda Patha, Shiv Sahasra Nama and Bhagwat Geeta Patha on the occasion of Maha Shivratri at Ekamra Kshetra, said outfit’s president and former minister Suresh Kumar Routray.

On the occasion, the outfit will also confer Ekamrashri Samman on 21 people for their achievements on various fields of life, he added.

The temple authorities, meanwhile, have made all arrangements for smooth organization Maha Shivratri at the 11th century shrine. The servitors will lift the Maha Deepa to the shrine top at 10 pm on February 26 (Wednesday).