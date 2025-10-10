Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested Siba Mallick, OAS, Tahsildar of Mahakalpada in Kendrapara district, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) worth 190% more than his known sources of income.

According to official sources, Vigilance officials unearthed four buildings, seven valuable plots, bank deposits worth Rs 18 lakh, and cash amounting to Rs 1.55 lakh, among other assets, during searches at various locations linked to Mallick. As he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding these properties, a fresh case was registered, and he was arrested.

In this regard, Cuttack Vigilance Police Station Case No. 31 dated October 9, 2025, has been filed against Mallick and his spouse under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(b)/12 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The accused is being forwarded to court, while the investigation is continuing.

This is the second case against Mallick in less than a month. Earlier, on September 23, 2025, he was caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant in exchange for facilitating the eviction of an illegal structure built on government land. That case was registered as Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No. 29/2025 under Section 7 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Following the earlier trap, Vigilance officials had conducted simultaneous searches at several places linked to the Tahsildar, which led to the discovery of the disproportionate assets.

The Odisha Vigilance said further investigation is underway to trace additional movable and immovable properties linked to Mallick.