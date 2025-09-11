Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to tourism sector in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the Mahanadi Riverfront Development project.

The state government will spend Rs 240 crore in three years (2025-26 fiscal to 2027-28 fiscal) for execution of the project, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

The Water Resources Department of the state government will execute the project, it added.

“Mahanadi is the lifeline of Odisha. Some key spots of the iconic river will be developed for eco-tourism as well as promotion of cultural and spiritual tourism. These tourist places will play a vital role in the economic development of the state,” said the Chief Minister while approving the mega project.

The state government will develop a portion of the Mahanadi riverfront from Mandalia to Chaunapur in Sambalpur as part of the project. It will spend around Rs 160 crore for the construction of a park, jogging place, selfie point, open-air gym, bathing facility, theme plaza, shopping complex, washrooms and other modern facilities as part of the project.

Similarly, the state government will develop the riverfronts of Kuakhai and Kushabhadra near Pandra on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, said the CMO.

The government will spend around Rs 80 crore for the development of the riverfronts and construction of viewpoints, floating jetties, bridges, cafeteria, parking facility and toilets for the visitors.

The state government has also planned to develop facilities like watersports, amusement park, science park and herbal garden in partnership with private parties.

The project has been mooted to check riverbank erosion, water pollution and river conservation, added the CMO.