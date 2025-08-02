Bhubaneswar: In a significant development over the long-standing Mahanadi water sharing dispute, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has assured his Odisha counterpart that the proposal for an amicable resolution is under consideration.

Responding to a letter sent by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on July 25, Sai stated that he has received the proposal and that the matter is being examined by the Chhattisgarh government.

CM Majhi had reached out to the Chhattisgarh government seeking a mutual and peaceful solution to the inter-state river water sharing issue, which has persisted for several years.

Meanwhile, the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has deferred its next hearing to September 6, informed Advocate General Pitambar Acharya.

He said that there has been progress in discussions at both the Chief Secretary and political levels, with both states expressing willingness to move toward a settlement.

The Mahanadi water dispute centers around Odisha’s allegation that upstream projects in Chhattisgarh are significantly reducing the flow of water into Odisha, adversely affecting agriculture and livelihoods in the lower basin areas.