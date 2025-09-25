Bhubaneswar: Advocate General of Odisha Pitambar Acharya today launched a scathing attack on the then Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government over the Mahanadi interstate water dispute with Chhattisgarh terming it as ‘artificial’ and deliberately created to serve some vested interests.

“The Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is an artificial one. The dispute was deliberately created and there were plans to benefit certain ‘highly-paid’ lawyers,” said Acharya while questioning the sincerity of the then BJD government in its efforts for resolution of the interstate dispute.

Soon after coming to power in Odisha last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been making all possible efforts for early resolution of Mahanadi water dispute, claimed Acharya.

“Efforts are being made to resolve the interstate dispute through mediation by the Union Government,” he said.

Acharya’s statements on Mahanadi water dispute have invited sharp reactions from BJD, the main opposition party in Odisha. “The Advocate General of Odisha has described the Mahanadi water dispute as artificial. If the issue was indeed artificial, then why has the BJP government in the state failed to resolve it even after being in power for the last fifteen months?” said the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

Acharya has lowered the dignity of the Advocate General’s office by making such political statements, alleged the Opposition party.

“The post of Advocate General is a constitutional position and persons holding this office generally refrain from making political statements. Acharya’s statements are politically motivated and aimed only at blaming the previous government. There are BJP governments at the Centre as well as in Odisha and Chhattisgarh but the Mahanadi water dispute is yet to be resolved,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.

The Advocate General should exercise caution in his conduct and utterances, Mohanty added.