Cuttack: The Court of Additional District Judge, Salepur today sentenced nine persons to life imprisonment for their involvement in killing BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingha Baral in Mahanga area in 2021.

The court also acquitted an accused in the case due to lack of evidence.

The family members of the deceased had levelled allegations against BJD leader Pratap Jena in connection with the murder case. The Court of JMFC, Salepur had ordered for continuation of the case against Jena. The matter is currently sub-judice in the Orissa High Court.

BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingha Baral were allegedly hacked to death near Jankoti village in the Mahanga area of Cuttack district on January 2, 2021.

Kulamani was reportedly raising the issue of a few BJD leaders’ alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Police had booked Jena, then Law Minister, and 12 others in the double murder case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kulamani’s son Ranjit Kumar Baral. However, Jena’s name was later dropped from the chargesheet.

Hearing a petition filed by Kulamani’s son, the JMFC court had directed the police to probe the allegations regarding Jena’s involvement in the case.