Bhubaneswar: Mahanga MLA Sarada Prasad Pradhan today tied the nuptial knot with a trainee OAS officer at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

Pradhan (46), an independent MLA from Mahanga constituency in Cuttack district, tied the knot with probationary OAS officer Sipra Priyadarshini Bal (27) in a private ceremony in the Pink City.

Family members and relatives of both bride and groom were present on the occasion.

Pradhan was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Mahanga for the first time in 2024. Pradhan, as an independent candidate, defeated Biju Janata Dal (BJD) nominee Ankit Jena, the son of former minister Pratap Jena.

Sipra Priyadarshini is the eldest daughter of Ramesh Bal of Barimool under Derabish block in Kendrapara.

She had completed her BSc degree from Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. She was working as the Welfare Extension Officer at Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district before qualifying in the Odisha Civil Services Examinations in 2023.