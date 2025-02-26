Bhubaneswar: Amid chanting of the ‘Har Har Mahadev’, ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ululations of thousands of Lord Shiva devotees, the sacred ‘Mahadeepa’ (the Great Diya) was lifted atop the Shree Lingaraj Temple, here on occasion of the ‘Mahashivaratri’.

One of the ‘Sebayatas’ carried the ‘Mahadeepa’ while treading cautiously through the steep structure of the temple and climbed to the top. The ‘Mahadeepa’ was placed atop the shrine at around 10:40 pm.

Thousands of Lord Shiva devotees gathered on the premises of the 11th century shrine and lit diyas (earthen lamps) on this holy occasion. They observed strict fasting throughout the day and chanted praises to the Lord. After the lifting of the ‘Mahadeepa’, they broke their fast and consumed food.

The festival, one of auspicious Hindu festivals, is also known as ‘Jagara’ falls on the fourteenth day of the first half of Phalguna. It commemorates the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Unmarried girls worship for seeking a suitable husband.

The Shiva temples acrossed the State were crowded as devotees thronged the shrines to observe the festival. At some shrines, the devotees stayed awake till the lifting of the ‘Mahadeepa’.