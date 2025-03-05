Koraput: The scenic landscapes of Koraput district in Odisha have once again caught the attention of renowned filmmakers. This time, celebrated director SS Rajamouli, known for blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, has chosen Koraput as a prime shooting location for his upcoming big-budget film SSMB29.

According to sources, South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra will soon arrive in Koraput for the film's shoot. Rajamouli’s team has already reached the district and finalized locations for filming. The movie is being made with a massive budget of approximately ₹1,000 crore.

Rajamouli's team had been scouting for suitable locations for the action-packed jungle adventure film. The breathtaking hills and lush green forests of Koraput impressed the team, leading Rajamouli himself to visit and finalize the sites. Following his approval, the production team decided to shoot several crucial scenes in the district.

The shooting is set to begin on March 28, with a 500-member crew already stationed in Koraput for pre-production work. Major shooting locations include scenic spots like Deomali, Talamali, and Machkund, with the first schedule primarily focused on Talamali. To accommodate the film crew, hotels in the Semiliguda region have been fully booked.

Notably, Koraput has been a preferred location for South Indian films in the recent past. Actress Anushka Shetty had previously visited the region for the shooting of the film Ghaati, which took nearly a month to complete. Similarly, Tollywood superstar Venkatesh’s recent hit film Sankranthiki Vasthunam had key scenes shot at Balda Caves in Koraput.