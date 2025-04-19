Mohana/Koraput: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, police personnel seized over 13 quintal ganja from two separate places in Gajapati and Koraput districts of Odisha today.

As per reports, police seized around 10.5 quintal ganja from Ramsingh area which comes under Garadama panchayat within Adaba police limits of Gajapati district and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the crime. The market value of the seized contraband is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore. The identities of the accused have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Nandapur police apprehended a four-wheeler smuggling drugs and seized around 3 quintal of cannabis from the vehicle during checking near Hikimpur Chhak. The driver, however, managed to flee from the spot.

Police informed that the vehicle was smuggling the contraband from Padua to Semiliguda. The market value of the seized ganja is yet to be ascertained.