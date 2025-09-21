Boudh: A massive explosion rocked a firecracker godown at Jiakata under Purunakatak police limits in Harabhanga block of Odisha's Boudh district on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 10 others critically injured.

According to reports, a trader from Purunakatak had stored large quantities of firecrackers in a rented house at Jiakata. Around 11 am today, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the crackers suddenly caught fire and exploded. The blast was so powerful that it reduced several nearby houses to rubble.

The injured were rushed to the Purunakatak Community health Centre with the help of locals. The impact of the explosion was felt nearly a kilometre away, shattering glass panes of several shops in Purunakatak market.

On being informed, fire services personnel from Harabhanga rushed to the spot, brought the blaze under control, and launched rescue operations. Purunakatak police also reached the site and have started an investigation.

A detailed probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether any safety violations were involved.