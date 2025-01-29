Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a medicine godown near Symphony Mall in Rudrapur area of Bhubaneswar today, damaging items worth lakhs of rupees.

As per reports, some locals spotted the fire in the godown around 8 AM. On being informed by them, Fire Services personnel reached the spot and tried to douse the flames.

Medicines and other items worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the blaze. The presence of sanitiser inside the godown reportedly led to the rapid spreading of the fire in the building which has two floors.

The reason behind the outbreak of the fire was yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have resulted in the fire mishap.