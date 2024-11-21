Kendrapara: A major fire broke out at a saree shop located at Badahata under Sadar police limits in Odisha's Kendrapara district, today.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the fire mishap.

According to reports, locals initially spotted the fire early this morning and informed the Fire Services Department.

The firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, the properties were damaged by then.

Though the reason behind the outbreak of fire was yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that an electrical short circuit might have led to the mishap.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.