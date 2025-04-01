Cuttack: A major fire broke out at a suitcase shop in the Dolamundai area of Odisha's Cuttack city today.

As per reports, locals initially spotted smoke billowing out of the shop located on the upper floor of a building in the morning.

On being informed by them, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames after an hour-long effort.

Till last reports came in, casualties were not reported in the fire mishap.

Though the cause of the outbreak of fire was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have led to the mishap.

An eyewitness said that a blast occurred when an employee of the shop switched on the AC, after which the fire emerged.

Properties worth around Rs 80 lakh were reduced to ashes in the fire, said Abraaz, owner of the shop.

"We will carry out an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. As many as five firefighting vehicles were engaged in the operation. We managed to stop the fire from spreading to nearby shops," said Pratap Kumar Singh, Assistant Fire Officer.