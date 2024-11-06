Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at the studio of a private TV channel located in Sarua area of Odisha's Khordha district, late last night.

While articles worth several lakhs of rupees were reportedly destroyed in the fire mishap, no casualties have been reported.

As per reports, shooting took place at the studio yesterday, following which the crew members left the place, and the studio was locked.

It is suspected that the fire broke out late in the night.

Early this morning, locals noticed the blaze and informed the Fire Services Department. In response, four firefighting teams arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flames.

It is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have led to the fire mishap.

Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the incident, averting injury or loss of life.

Local police have started an investigation into the incident.

Khordha Assistant Fire Officer Minaketan Behera said, "The Begunia Fire Department was the first to receive the information and quickly reached the site. We later arrived with a water tanker. The fire has now been fully extinguished, and the area is safe. There are no casualties or injuries, although some property damage occurred. We suspect an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire."