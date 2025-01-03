Balasore: A major fire broke out in Panchagochia village under Khaira block of Odisha's Balasore district last night, damaging a shop and a house severely.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees present inside the shop and the house were reduced to ashes in the blaze.

As per reports, the fire broke out at a variety store owned by Prashanta Behera and quickly spread to the adjacent house. The fire mishap destroyed three refrigerators, cold storage units, and goods worth Rs 12 lakh in the shop.

This apart, furniture, rice stock, important documents, and cash stored in the house were damaged in the fire.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel from Khaira reached the spot and doused the flames. The alleged delay in the arrival of the Fire Services personnel left the villagers agitated.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit led to the mishap.