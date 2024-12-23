Bhubaneswar: Major fire broke out at a godown containing electronic items in Satyanagar area in Bhubaneswar, damaging property worth lakhs this evening.

Locals initially spotted the fire at the godown. However, they were unable to douse the fire as the godown was closed.

Eyewitnesses said within 15 to 20 minutes the fire engulfed the godown. The locals informed the Fire department, following which two fire tenders reportedly reached the spot. Till filing of this report, efforts were on to douse the flames.

As per media reports, the godown belongs to a distributor of Hawkins Pressure Cooker.

Due to the delay in controlling the fire, another godown located in the same premises and small shops nearby are in danger of catching fire, another eyewitness stated.

Such major fire incident at the heart of the city raises questions on the fire safety and preparedness, said a local.