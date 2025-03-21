Sundargarh: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant under Sundargarh police limits late last night, causing extensive damage and losses worth lakhs of rupees.

As per reports, the fire emerged due to a suspected electrical short circuit near the cash counter. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire restaurant before firefighters could arrive.

At the time of the mishap, around 15 workers were inside the restaurant. Fortunately, they managed to escape by climbing onto the roof, from where Fire Services personnel safely rescued them.

The blaze destroyed properties worth over Rs 10 lakh, including several refrigerators and four scooters parked near the restaurant. Firefighters acted swiftly to douse the flames and prevent further damage.

An investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.