Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today effected a major reshuffle in IAS cadre officers. As many as 18 IAS officers were transferred or given additional charges.

The massive IAS reshuffle has been carried out for the first time since the BJP assumed power in Odisha in June this year.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, 1991 batch IAS Satyabrata Sahu has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department. He will continue to hold additional charge of the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

1993 batch IAS Deoranjan Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department. Singh will hold additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

The additional appointment of Satyabrata Sahu as Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority shall stand terminated from the date Singh takes over, the notification added.

1993 batch IAS Surendra Kumar has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Steel & Mines Department. He will hold additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department, Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Chairman, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited and Chairman, lndustrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.

1995 batch IAS Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, lndustries Department with additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL and Principal Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary, Energy Department.

The additional appointment of IAS officer Saswat Mishra as Principal Secretary, Energy Department shall stand terminated from the date Sharma takes over.

I995 batch IAS Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department and Principal Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

The additional appointment of Shalini Pandit, as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department shall stand terminated from the date Sethi takes over, the notification added.

1996 batch IAS Usha Padhee has been appointed as is appointed as Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department. She will continue to hold additional charge of Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport Department.

1998 batch IAS Vishal Gagan has been appointed as Principal Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi.

1999 batch IAS N.B.S. Rajput, Principal Secretary to Governor, Odisha is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

2001 IAS Shalini Pandit, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department with additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, School and Mass Education Department.

Pandit has been allowed to continue in additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti.

2003 IAS Aswathy S has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

2006 batch IAS Roopa Roshan Sahoo has been appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Southern Division, Berhampur.

2007 batch IAS Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, has been appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Northern Division, Sambalpur.

2007 batch IAS Balwant Singh has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Tourism Department. He has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Managing Director, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, Bhubaneswar and Managing Director, the lndustrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.

2008 batch IAS Yamini Sarangi, State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan with additional charge of Special Secretary, Finance Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner, Commercial Taxes & GST.

The notification further stated the additional appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes & GST shall stand terminated from the date Sarangi takes over.

2008 batch IAS B. Parameswaran, has been appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack.

Noonsavath Thirumala Naik, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha has been appointed as Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority. The post of Vice-Chairman, BDA is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additional Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

Naik is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Managing Director, Capital Region Urban Transport.

2011 batch IAS Samarth Verma has been appointed as Director, Tourism, Odisha. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation and Managing Director, Odisha Film Development Corporation.

2015 batch IAS Ananya Dashas been appointed as State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority. The post of State Project Director, OSEPA is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre, the notification added.