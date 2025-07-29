Bhubaneswar: In what is touted to be one of the largest drug seizures at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate today detained three passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized hydroponic marijuana worth over Rs 30 crore from their possession.

The crackdown on the mules was carried out during routine baggage checking where the contraband was intercepted.

As per initial reports, all three passengers were identified as Mohammad Jam, Mohit and Bamti, all natives of Fatehpur Sikri, Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They were caught transporting the highly potent variety of ganja, meticulously concealed in six suitcases. The trio was onboard Indigo flight 6E-1066 from Bangkok.

Customs department sources shared that the detainees are being interrogated to trace the origin and destination of the narcotics consignment. They also confirmed that the seized marijuana was grown using a hydroponic system (a soil-less technique of cultivation fetching higher market prices owing to its potency and higher yields) and were valued at over Rs 30 crore. As per their estimate, the market value of the marijuana was pegged at over Rs 1 crore per kg.

While further details of the seizure are yet to emerge, preliminary findings suggest a well spread-out international smuggling syndicate at play. It is also suspected that the drug transport is being routed through Odisha with Bhubaneswar serving as a gateway for illegal consignments

Official sources said they are probing the possible links of Odisha being part of an organised trafficking route and have stepped up surveillance measures to bust cross-border smuggling.