Bhubaneswar: Following heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, several major rivers in Odisha are in spate, prompting the state government to step up monitoring and preparedness efforts.

According to a statement issued by the Water Resources Department, water levels in the Subarnarekha, Jalaka, and Baitarani rivers are rising steadily.

As of 1 PM today, the water level of the Baitarani River at Anandapur stood at 38.82 metres and is on a rising trend, surpassing the danger mark of 38.36 metres. At Akhuapada, the river is currently at 17.98 metres (also rising), with the danger level set at 18.33 metres. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast the level may reach up to 18.65 metres by 10 PM tonight.

In the Jalaka River, the water level at Mathani remains steady at 7.20 metres, above the danger mark of 6.50 metres.

The Subarnarekha River is also showing a rising trend. At Jamsholaghat, the water level is 47.92 metres, compared to the danger level of 49.16 metres. At Rajghat, it stands at 7.26 metres, still below the danger mark of 10.36 metres. However, peak flooding is expected in the Subarnarekha River by 10 AM on July 27, with water levels possibly rising to 11.7 metres.

The heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar has been attributed to a depression over Jharkhand and surrounding areas.

The State Flood Cell under the Water Resources Department is operating 24x7 to monitor the situation. District Collectors of Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore have been put on high alert and instructed to expedite evacuation and relief measures wherever necessary.

Additionally, Chief Engineers and Basin Managers of Subarnarekha-Budhabalang, Mahanadi-Brahmani-Baitarani, and Baitarani basins are coordinating with respective district administrations to manage the situation at the ground level.

To strengthen on-site management, two Engineers-in-Chief have been deputed from Bhubaneswar to oversee flood control measures in the Subarnarekha and Baitarani basins.