Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' and address a gathering of industrialists and investors on January 28 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10:35 am on that day. From there, he will proceed to Janata Maidan, reaching the venue by 10:55 am. The inaugural ceremony of the conclave will commence at 11 am, with Modi scheduled to address the gathering around 12:30 pm.

Following the event, Modi will leave for Dehradun at 12:55 pm.

The conclave aims to draw both domestic and international investments across various sectors, showcasing Odisha as the industrial hub of Eastern India. Scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, this flagship event will spotlight the state’s industrial strengths, strategic advantages, and significant growth prospects for global investors.