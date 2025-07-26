Malkangiri: A three-year-old boy from Korkunda village in Malkangiri district was rescued in a dramatic incident today after his head got stuck inside a steel pitcher. Thanks to the swift and skillful efforts of local fire service personnel, the child was safely freed and given a new lease of life.

The incident occurred in the morning when Tanmaya, the son of Pradeep from Korkunda, began playing with a newly purchased steel pitcher. Pradeep had brought the pitcher home around 10:30 AM after buying it from a nearby market.

While playing, Tanmaya inserted his head into the pitcher and became trapped. His cries alerted family members, who rushed to help but were unable to free him.

In desperation, the family took the child with the pitcher still stuck on his head to the Korkunda Fire Station. Due to the absence of appropriate cutting tools there, the fire personnel immediately referred the case to the Malkangiri Fire Station.

At Malkangiri, fire personnel used a large cutter to carefully slice through the steel container and safely release the child’s head, ensuring no harm came to him during the process.

The successful rescue drew appreciation from local residents, who praised the fire service personnel for their calm handling of the situation and their life-saving response.