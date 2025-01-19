Dhenkanal: A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after tying her hands and legs in her rented house near Gengutia railway overbridge under Sadar police limits in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Friday night.

The accused, identified as Hrushikesh Sahu, a mason employed at a nearby sawmill, allegedly entered the woman’s house, threatened her with a knife, and committed the crime. According to police, he gagged the victim with a cloth to muffle her screams, tied her limbs, and assaulted her sexually.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station the following day. Acting promptly, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Tracking the accused's mobile phone, a police team apprehended him on the town outskirts.

A scientific team, along with Sadar police officials, inspected the crime scene and seized the knife used during the assault.

Police have arrested Hrushikesh and recreated the crime scene to aid the investigation. The case is being supervised by District Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar.

Police officials said that further interrogation of the accused may be conducted to uncover additional details related to the crime.