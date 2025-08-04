Jajpur: Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The Jajpur police took the action after registering a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the father of the victim.

As per the complaint, the accused, Alekh Malik, had come to the village of the minor girl in Dasarathpur block of the district during his visit to a relative's house in the locality.

On Sunday, he took the girl to a nearby market on the pretext of giving her chocolate. However, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl there. Later, he dropped the girl at her house.

As the girl complained of pain during urination, the family members grew suspicious. After she narrated the ordeal before the family, they confronted the accused's relatives regarding the incident.

However, the matter turned violent as Alekh's relatives allegedly attacked the girl's kin, who then sought the help of police.

The victim has been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.