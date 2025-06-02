Sundargarh: Pronouncing the order in a minor rape case registered in 2015, the Sundargarh Special POCSO Court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a man.

The Court convicted the man, Arjun Lakra from Automunda area under Kutra police limits in the minor rape case. Arjun was also fined ₹25,000. If the convict fails to deposit the fine amount, he will serve another one-and-a-half year jail term, the Court ordered.

The District Legal Services Authority was asked to provide compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.

The victim from Hemagiri area was a 16-year-old girl in 2015 when the crime was committed to her. She was working as a daily labourer and staying at his uncle’s house.

As per reports, Arjun was also working as a labourer in Hemagiri area. Subsequently, the victim and Arjun came in contact. On several occasions, Arjun told the victim about his love feelings for her.

On August 18, 2025, when the victim was on her way to work, Arjun kidnapped her and took to Deogarh. Arjun then subjected the victim to repeated sexual assault for one month.

Arjun rented a house at Bandhapali under Sundargarh Sadar police limits where he stayed with the victim. The life of the victim was smooth sailing for few days. Thereafter, she was beaten up over trivial issues. On one fine day, Arjun threw the minor victim out of the rented house and left for his village.

The victim then filed a complaint at the Hemagiri Police Station on September 21, 2015. The police arrested Arjun and forwarded him to the court.

Based on the evidence and examination of witnesses, the court convicted Arjun and today pronounced the quantum of punishment for him.