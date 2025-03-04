Baripada: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly beheaded his father and then surrendered before the police with the severed head in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, today.

According to reports, the accused, identified as 40-year-old Sambhu Singh, used a sharp weapon to behead his father, Baidhar Singh (70). He also attempted to kill his mother.

Following the crime, he walked into the Chandua police station, holding his father’s severed head in a bag. The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Police rushed to the crime scene and launched an investigation with the help of a forensic team. The accused has been taken into custody while further probe was underway.