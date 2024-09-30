Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, a man was burnt to death following a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Kudpani Road under Birmitrapur police limits in Odisha's Sundargarh district, today.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Agarwal of Jharkhand. As per reports, he was en route to Birmitrapur from Raiboga on a motorcycle when the accident occurred. Two individuals on another motorcycle were heading in the opposite direction. Both motorcycles were reportedly speeding, leading to the fatal collision.

The impact of the crash triggered a fire, engulfing all three riders. Passers-by, who heard the screams of the victims, rushed to the scene and managed to rescue two of the victims.

Unfortunately, Agarwal was trapped under his motorcycle and could not be saved. He was burnt to death at the scene.

Upon receiving information, Birmitrapur police, along with Fire Services personnel, arrived at the spot and extinguished the blaze. Both motorcycles were completely destroyed in the fire.

Agarwal's body was recovered and sent for post-mortem.

The injured ones were initially taken to Birmitrapur Government Hospital and later shifted to Rourkela as their condition deteriorated.

The investigation into the accident was ongoing.