Puri: A man was caught red-handed attempting to capture photos and videos inside the Puri Jagannath Temple using a hidden camera fitted into his spectacles, a serious breach of the temple's strict photography ban.

The accused, identified as Abhishit Kar, a resident of Gajapati Nagar, was detained after security personnel grew suspicious of his unusual behaviour. On closer inspection, they discovered a spy camera lens discreetly installed in his spectacles, which was reportedly transmitting footage directly to his mobile phone.

The security personnel immediately handed him over to the Singhadwar police, where he is currently being interrogated.

Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind Kar’s actions and whether he has any links to individuals or groups that could pose a threat to temple security.