Sunabeda: In a breakthrough into the case of a woman’s murder in Koraput, the District Police said she was murdered by her husband over family quarrel. The accused later narrated a fabricated story before the cops and his family members, revealed the police.

Sunabeda SDPO Manbrata Satpathy informed the accused, Mahendra Khora had killed his wife, Savitri Khora with the help of his two friends in Handaltota forest in Nandapur area.

The police started probe on basis of a complaint filed by Purva Khora this morning at 6:30 am. As per the complainant, his son, Mahendra Khora and daughter-in-law, Savitri Khora went to an Aadhaar Centre on November 4. While returning home, some unidentified miscreants tied Mahendra and killed Savitri, stated the complainant.

During the course of the investigation, the police did a spot visit and examined all the persons involved. The call detail records (CDRs) of Mahendra’s phone were also verified.

The SDPO said the CDRs showed Mahendra made phone calls to two persons – Somanath Mali and Mahesh Mali at the time of the incident. The suspicion grew and the police zeroed on Mahendra on the basis of the facts and interrogated him. Later the accused confessed to the crime before the police.

The SDPO added Mahendra along with Somanath and Mahesh murdered 21-year-old Savitri in the Handaltota forest. The police arrested the three persons following the investigation.

