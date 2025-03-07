Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife by crushing her with a brick over suspicion of an extramarital affair at Rajamunda under Sundargarh Town police limits in Odisha, today.

The accused, identified as Mangal Oram, has been arrested by the police. The deceased was identified as Emen Oram.

According to reports, Mangal suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship, which led him to commit the heinous act. He attacked her near a brick kiln close to their house.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. The brutal murder has sent shockwaves across the locality.