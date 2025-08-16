Balipatna: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man lost his life after being struck by lightning while working in his farmland in Balipatna area of Khordha district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bichitrananda Bhoi alias Kandu, a resident of Guapur village under Balipatna police limits.

According to reports, Kandu had gone to his farmland near his house in the morning when a thunderstorm struck. He collapsed on the spot after being hit by lightning.

Locals rushed him to the Community health Centre (CHC) at Balipatna, from where he was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, doctors there declared him dead.

Sources said the victim had sustained severe burn injuries across his body, along with heavy bleeding from the head due to the impact of the strike.