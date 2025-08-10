Soro (Balasore): A person reportedly died of electrocution while fixing a light bulb at his home under Soro Block in Odisha's Balasore district.

The deceased man has been identified as Purna Chandra Kar (53) of Pakhar village in Soro.

According to reports, the middle-age man was electrocuted while he was fixing an electric bulb into holder at his home after returning from market last evening. The family rescued him and rushed him to Soro CHC where he was declared dead.

On receiving information, Soro police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and police started investigation into the incident.