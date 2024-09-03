Balasore: A man was found dead inside the locked room of a house at Udayapur village under Bhograi block of Odisha's Balasore district, today.

The deceased was identified as Aashirbad Behera.

According to reports, Behera had been living in the rented house for the past two months, posing as the husband of a woman from West Bengal. As per the landlord, the woman fled the place last night.

This morning, a woman, claiming to be a friend of the deceased, informed the landlord about the incident. Upon reaching the house, the owner found Behera lying dead on the bed.

Police, on being informed, reached the place and initiated investigation.

In a shocking twist, Minati Behera, the legal wife of the deceased, has accused the West Bengal woman, identified as Kiran, of murdering her husband.