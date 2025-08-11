Bhubaneswar: The body of a man, identified as Jyoti Ranjan Behera, was found near the Sundarpada canal in Bhubaneswar on Monday morning.

According to reports, Behera, who was a resident of Khandagiri’s Sarbantara area, worked at a grocery shop in Unit-I market. He had not returned home on Sunday night, for which his family lodged a missing complaint at the Airfield police station.

This morning, his body was found lying near the canal. The circumstances of his death remain unclear.

However, his family members have alleged that he was murdered. Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.