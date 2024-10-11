Bhubaneswar: A man was found dead under the Khandagiri Hills in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar Gouda. He was a resident of Tapoban slum.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that Gouda may have been murdered, as his body had visible signs of injury.

Locals initially spotted the body and informed the police. The cops arrived at the scene and sent the body for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

While the investigation is ongoing, the motive behind the suspected murder remains unclear.

The Bharatpur police have initiated a probe by examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning locals to gather more information.