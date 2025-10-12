Attabira: A 55-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit near Chakulifarm under Attabira police limits in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahadev Sahoo, a resident of Barahaguda village in the district.

According to reports, Mahadev had left home on Saturday, informing his family that he was heading to Sambalpur. When he failed to return by late night, his wife grew worried and alerted her brother, who lived in Saranda village. A search was launched, during which a body with a slit throat was discovered at Chakulifarm. The deceased was later identified by Mahadev’s brother-in-law.

Upon receiving information, Attabira police, along with the Sambalpur scientific team and a sniffer dog unit, reached the spot and began an investigation into the suspected murder.

Police have registered a case and initiated further inquiry to ascertain the motive and trace the culprits behind the gruesome crime.