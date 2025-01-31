Bhubaneswar: A man was found hanging at a cooking gas shop in Atala area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, today.

The deceased was identified as Bhalua of Chhabaranga in Bhadrak district. The body was found in a hanging state with a gamcha tied around his neck.

His feet were touching the ground, raising suspicion of murder. The Pahal police have recovered the body and launched an investigation into the matter.

It is being alleged that the man was murdered and then hanged to make it look like an incident of suicide.

His presence in the area and the circumstances leading to his death have sparked tension among locals. Police said a detailed probe is underway to determine the cause of death.