Bhubaneswar: A court in Odisha capital here today sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a paralytic woman in Badagada area of the city around two years ago.

The Additional Sessions Judge-IV, Bhubaneswar awarded the punishment to accused Ramesh Jena after convicting him in the case.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

As per the case records, Jena had entered the woman’s house in Badagada area of the city and raped her in 2022. The woman was alone in her house when the accused committed the crime.

The victim was bedridden and was unable to speak due to her illness. Tarakanta Behera, a neighbour, had recorded the crime in his mobile phone.

The victim’s daughter had lodged a complaint in this regard with Badagada police on May 8, 2022.

The police had registered a case against Jena under Sections 376 (2) (j) and 376 (2) (I) of the IPC and launched a probe into the incident.

The court convicted Jena after examining as many as 17 witnesses and the evidence produced by the police.

The court awarded 10 years of RI to Jena and slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him after convicting him under Section 376 (2) (J) of the IPC. Non-payment of the penalty amount would invite further jail term for one year, said the court.

Similarly, Jena was sentenced to 10 years of RI and asked to pay Rs 10,000 as penalty under Section 376 (2) (I) of the IPC. The convict would undergo further jail term of one year for non-payment of the penalty, added the court.

All the sentences awarded to the convict will run concurrently, said Additional Public Prosecutor Surya Narayan Panda.

