Jajpur: A local court in Odisha's Jajpur district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for rape and murder of a minor girl.

Based on testimonies of 35 witnesses, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court-II), Jajpur, Bijay Kumar Jena pronounced the jail sentence and slapped the convict Sheik Mohit with Rs 10,000 fine amount for raping and killing a 5-year-old tribal girl.

The convict will undergo additional six-month in jail for failing to pay the fine amount, the court ordered.

The court also directed the district legal service authority to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the deceased girl's mother.

Sheik Mohit was found guilty of raping and brutally murdering the minor girl.

According to reports, the 5-year-old girl from a tribal community had visited a scrap shop to sell some glass bottles near Ferro Chrome Plant situated at Jajpur Road. Finding her alone, the shop owner raped the girl and strangled her to death to destroy evidence. Later, he stuffed the body in a sack and dumped it on the railway track at the Jajpur Road Railway Station.