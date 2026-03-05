Bhubaneswar: A 44-year-old man was hacked to death in front of a court in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar Swain, son of Ramnath Swain, of Buduli village in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam.

The incident took place just after Swain came out of Bhanjanagar JMFC court after some legal work in the afternoon.

A person allegedly attacked Swain with a sharp weapon in broad daylight. The assailant chased Swain and hacked him when the latter tried to run away.

Swain sustained multiple injuries on his head, hand and other parts of the body.

The locals overpowered the assailant and informed the incident to police. Soon, the cops reached the spot and rushed Swain to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

The victim succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the health facility.

The police have detained the assailant and seized the sharp weapon before launching a probe into the incident. It is suspected that the incident could be the fallout of a past enmity.