Sambalpur: Police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly attacking and injuring a female postgraduate student of Sambalpur University. The victim, a postgraduate Library Science student and a resident of Burla, sustained critical injuries in the attack, an official said.

Accused and Victim Were in Regular Contact

According to reports, the woman had been in regular phone contact with the accused for the past two months. On Wednesday morning, the accused asked her to meet him at an open field near the Metakani Temple in Burla, as per Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.

Attack Triggered by a Phone Call

Around 1 pm, when the woman arrived at the location, the accused noticed that she was engaged in a phone conversation with another person. He reportedly asked her to end the call, but she refused. Enraged by this, the accused lost his temper and struck her head with a cement brick with the intent to kill her, the SP said.

Victim Shifted for Medical Treatment

Following the assault, the severely injured woman was first admitted to VIMSAR, Burla, for treatment. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for better treatment.

Key Evidence Seized During Investigation

During the investigation, the police recovered crucial evidence, including the accused’s mobile phone, the victim’s broken mobile phone, an earphone, a blood-stained stone piece, and the woman’s comb. These items will aid in further proceedings related to the case. The police are continuing their probe to establish further details regarding the attack.