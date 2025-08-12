Jagatsinghpur: A man allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl while alone at her home in Dhinkia area under Abhayachandpur police limits in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

The accused has been identified as Kumar Dalei aka Kalia, son of Sisir Dalei of Patna village under Dhinkia GP.

The victim has filed a complaint at the Abhayachandpur Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the incident occurred on August 11 (Monday) around 3 p.m. while the 17-year-old girl was at home alone. Her father, who works at the JSW company, was away, and her mother was out for shopping.

The accused allegedly came to the house looking for her father. After finding the girl alone, he allegedly closed the door and attempted to outrage her modesty.

The assault was interrupted when a neighbour called out the victim’s name. The accused reportedly hid behind the door and then fled the scene before the victim could explain what happened. The girl later recounted the incident to her parents and family members when they returned home.

Following the victim’s formal complaint at the Abhayachandpur Police Station, police detained the accused.