Deogarh: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Deogarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the incident occurred last night under the Deogarh police station limits. A complaint was lodged after the child was allegedly raped while she had gone to watch a local event. Following the complaint, police began an investigation.

The accused has been identified as Udit Patra of Baliroi village under Barkote police limits. He was reportedly in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident. Hearing the child’s cries, locals intervened, caught hold of the accused and thrashed him.

The man sustained injuries to his head and was later rescued by police. He was admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The accused is currently under police custody at the hospital. Police said further investigation is underway, and he will be produced before a court after completion of medical treatment.