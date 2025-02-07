Bhadrak: A man from Odisha’s Bhadrak district was hospitalised after allegedly being tortured by cops at the Bhadrak Town police station on Thursday. The incident has sparked controversy, with the victim’s wife accusing multiple police personnel of using excessive force while handling a domestic dispute matter.

According to reports, the man, identified as Jiban Jena, was involved in a brawl with his wife while he was drunk. Upon receiving information, a female constable arrived at the scene to intervene.

However, the situation escalated when Jena allegedly attempted to attack the constable with a brick. In response, the constable called for backup, after which some police personnel arrived in a PCR van and detained Jena.

Jena’s wife has alleged that he was brutally beaten at the police station. He was later admitted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, where his family found multiple injury marks on his body.

“At least 7-8 policemen overpowered him. The female constable repeatedly thrashed him with a sharp weapon, leaving scars all over his body. He is now in severe pain, with injuries on his palms, feet, and other parts of his body,” alleged his wife, Rubina.

The police were yet to comment on the matter.