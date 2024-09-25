Bhubaneswar: A man was killed after a ‘Mo Bus’ hit his scooter in Odisha capital here today.

The deceased has been identified as Khirod Padhi of Parikud in Puri district.

The mishap took place in Raghunathpur area under Nandankanan police limits in the city here in the afternoon.

Padhi died at the spot soon after the Mo Bus hit his scooter (Honda Activa). The incident triggered tension in the locality.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem before launching a probe into the incident.