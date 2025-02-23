Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a man was killed after three trucks ran over him at Palasuni Chhak in Bhubaneswar, late last night. The identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

Following the incident, locals staged a brief road blockade, disrupting vehicular movement for some time. The situation was brought under control after Mancheswar police arrived at the spot and recovered the body.

Eyewitnesses said the man was crossing the road around 1.30 AM when the accident occurred. A speeding truck, heading from Vani Vihar side towards Cuttack side, hit him, causing the victim to be thrown nearly 20 feet away.

Instead of stopping, the truck ran over him and fled the scene. Moments later, two more speeding trucks also ran over the victim before escaping.

The impact of the accident left the body severely mutilated. Locals rushed to the spot, preventing further vehicles from running over the body.

The Mancheswar police later arrived and sent the body to the Capital Hospital here for post-mortem.