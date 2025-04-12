Khallikote: A man was allegedly killed by his elder brother over family feud in Odisha. The incident was reported from Badapalli village under Kodala police limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased person has been identified as Lipun Rout.

The police detained Kailash Rout, the deceased person's elder brother, and his wife for grilling in the murder case.

According to preliminary investigation, Kailash attacked his younger brother Lipun with a stick following a heated argument over some family issues on Friday evening.

Reports said that Lipun was jailed in a criminal case. Two months after he returned from the prison, he had altercation with his elder brother over partition of ancestral properties.