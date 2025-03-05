Balangir: A man was allegedly killed while four others sustained critical injuries in a violent clash between two groups over suspicion of witchcraft practice at Atagaon under Tusura police limits in Odisha’s Balangir district, late Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Bag. According to sources, the clash erupted when Balagopal Rana, a resident of Atagaon, allegedly attacked Shyam Bag and two of his family members, suspecting them of practising witchcraft.

While Shyam Bag died on the spot, four others suffered serious injuries. The injured ones were immediately rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here for treatment.

Tusura police have launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.